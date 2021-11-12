UrduPoint.com

S.Korean Presidential Candidate Says US Partly Responsible For Japan's Invasion Of Korea

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 07:37 PM

S.Korean Presidential Candidate Says US Partly Responsible for Japan's Invasion of Korea

The United States bears partial responsibility for Japan's annexation of the Korean peninsula from 1910-1945, South Korean presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) The United States bears partial responsibility for Japan's annexation of the Korean peninsula from 1910-1945, South Korean presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung said on Friday.

"The reason Korea was annexed to Japan was because the U.S. approved it through the Taft-Katsura Agreement. Korea was able to maintain its system by winning the war and earned recognition as an economically advanced country, thanks to the cooperation and support of the U.S. But there may have been a little shade behind these great achievements," Lee was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency at a meeting with Jon Ossoff, the US senator from Georgia.

The Taft-Katsura Agreement, reached by Japan and the United States in 1905, remained unknown for a long while though it was not classified. According to the document, the US approved Japanese colonization of Korea de facto.

Japanese dominion over Korea ended in August 1945 along with Japan's surrender in the Second World War and further split of the peninsula into the Soviet-backed North and US-administered South.

Lee recalled that the division of Korea led to the 1950-1953 Korean War, whose end has to this day not been codified in a peace treaty.

