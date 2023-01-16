MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating has dropped below 40% for the first time in five weeks, following his remarks on North Korea and a dispute with Na Kyung-won, a potential candidate for the leadership in the ruling People Power Party (PPP), media reported on Monday, citing a Realmeter poll.

The survey conducted among 2,508 adults from January 9-13, showed that only 39.3% of South Korean citizens positively assessed Yoon's performance ” a 1.6 percentage points decrease compared to the week before, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Yoon's disapproval rating stood at 58.4%, rising by 2.5 percentage points over the same period, according to the media outlet.

Realmeter attributed the drop in a positive assessment of Yoon's performance to his dispute with Na that took place after she offered to resign as vice head of the presidential committee on low birthrates since her policy had come into contradiction with Yoon's administration, the news agency reported.

The president has removed Na from the post and also dismissed her as ambassador for climate and environment. Yoon's decision has been perceived as his opposition to Na potentially running for PPP leader, according to Yonhap.

The decrease in Yoon's approval rating is also likely to be driven by the president's belligerent remarks on North Korea, a senior analyst at the pollster said, without specifying what statement was being referred to.