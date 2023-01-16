UrduPoint.com

S.Korean President's Approval Rating Drops Below 40% - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2023 | 03:11 PM

S.Korean President's Approval Rating Drops Below 40% - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating has dropped below 40% for the first time in five weeks, following his remarks on North Korea and a dispute with Na Kyung-won, a potential candidate for the leadership in the ruling People Power Party (PPP), media reported on Monday, citing a Realmeter poll.

The survey conducted among 2,508 adults from January 9-13, showed that only 39.3% of South Korean citizens positively assessed Yoon's performance ” a 1.6 percentage points decrease compared to the week before, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Yoon's disapproval rating stood at 58.4%, rising by 2.5 percentage points over the same period, according to the media outlet.

Realmeter attributed the drop in a positive assessment of Yoon's performance to his dispute with Na that took place after she offered to resign as vice head of the presidential committee on low birthrates since her policy had come into contradiction with Yoon's administration, the news agency reported.

The president has removed Na from the post and also dismissed her as ambassador for climate and environment. Yoon's decision has been perceived as his opposition to Na potentially running for PPP leader, according to Yonhap.

The decrease in Yoon's approval rating is also likely to be driven by the president's belligerent remarks on North Korea, a senior analyst at the pollster said, without specifying what statement was being referred to.

Related Topics

Same North Korea January Post Media From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

LHC suspends ECP's bailable arrest warrants agains ..

LHC suspends ECP's bailable arrest warrants against Imran Khan, others

32 minutes ago
 RAKTDA continues to diversify tourism offering wit ..

RAKTDA continues to diversify tourism offering with updates to â€˜Rak Holiday Ho ..

1 hour ago
 NHRC to prepare for national report on &#039;Unive ..

NHRC to prepare for national report on &#039;Universal Periodic Review&#039; of ..

1 hour ago
 Manal Ataya highlights role of Sharjah museums in ..

Manal Ataya highlights role of Sharjah museums in promoting cultural diplomacy

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack in Somalia

UAE condemns terrorist attack in Somalia

3 hours ago
 Pakistan women cricket team set 161-run target for ..

Pakistan women cricket team set 161-run target for Australia

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.