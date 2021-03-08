UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korean President's Approval Rating Falls To 40.1 Pct: Poll

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 01:59 PM

S.Korean president's approval rating falls to 40.1 pct: poll

South Korean President Moon Jae-in's approval rating fell 1.7 percentage points over the week to 40.1 percent last week, a weekly poll showed Monday

SEOUL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :South Korean President Moon Jae-in's approval rating fell 1.7 percentage points over the week to 40.1 percent last week, a weekly poll showed Monday.

The approval score moved around 40 percent for the past weeks, according to the Realmeter survey.

The negative assessment on Moon's conduct of state affairs advanced 2.1 percentage points from a week earlier to 55.7 percent last week.

Support for Moon's ruling Democratic Party slipped 1.9 percentage points to 31.

0 percent.

The main conservative opposition People Power Party garnered 32.0 percent of support last week, up 1.3 percentage points from the previous week.

The minor center-right People's Party gained 8.1 percent of support score, followed by the minor center-left Open Democratic Party with 6.8 percent and the minor Justice Party with 5.2 percent each.

The results were based on a poll of 2,006 voters conducted from Tuesday to Friday. It had 2.2 percentage points in margin of error with a 95-percent confidence level.

Related Topics

North Korea From Opposition

Recent Stories

Cricket Match: Special children defeat disability

5 minutes ago

Electrical machinery, apparatus imports reduced by ..

2 minutes ago

KMC offers facilities of complicated surgeries

2 minutes ago

German industrial output unexpectedly drops in Jan ..

2 minutes ago

Opposition leader in court as Senegal braces for m ..

2 minutes ago

China to revise law to promote sci-tech innovation ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.