SEOUL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 )

The approval score moved around 40 percent for the past weeks, according to the Realmeter survey.

The negative assessment on Moon's conduct of state affairs advanced 2.1 percentage points from a week earlier to 55.7 percent last week.

Support for Moon's ruling Democratic Party slipped 1.9 percentage points to 31.

0 percent.

The main conservative opposition People Power Party garnered 32.0 percent of support last week, up 1.3 percentage points from the previous week.

The minor center-right People's Party gained 8.1 percent of support score, followed by the minor center-left Open Democratic Party with 6.8 percent and the minor Justice Party with 5.2 percent each.

The results were based on a poll of 2,006 voters conducted from Tuesday to Friday. It had 2.2 percentage points in margin of error with a 95-percent confidence level.