S.Korean President's Approval Rating Falls To 33 Pct: Poll

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 01:45 PM

South Korean President Moon Jae-in's approval rating fell 0.8 percentage points over the week to 33.0 percent last week, a weekly poll showed Monday

It was the lowest since Moon took office in May 2017, according to the Realmeter survey.

The negative assessment on Moon's conduct of state affairs slipped 0.4 percentage points to 62.6 percent last week.

Support for Moon's ruling Democratic Party declined 2.9 percentage points to 27.8 percent.

The main conservative opposition People Power Party garnered 37.

3 percent of support last week, up 0.7 percentage points from the previous week.

The minor center-right People's Party gained 7.8 percent of approval score, followed by the minor center-left Open Democratic Party with 5.3 percent and the minor progressive Justice Party with 3.7 percent each.

The results were based on a survey of 2,523 voters conducted from last Monday to Friday. It had plus and minus 2 percentage points in margin of error with a 95-percent confidence level.

