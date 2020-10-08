South Korean President Moon Jae-in's approval rating rose 0.9 percentage points from a week earlier to 45.1 percent this week, a weekly poll showed Thursday

SEOUL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :South Korean President Moon Jae-in's approval rating rose 0.9 percentage points from a week earlier to 45.1 percent this week, a weekly poll showed Thursday.

According to the Realmeter survey, the negative assessment on Moon's conduct of state affairs fell 0.5 percentage points to 51.4 percent this week.

Support for Moon's ruling Democratic Party gained 1.2 percentage points over the week to 35.7 percent this week.

The main conservative opposition People Power Party garnered 28.

7 percent of approval score this week, down 2.5 percentage points from a week earlier.

The minor right-wing People's Party won 6.8 percent of support, followed by the minor center-left Open Democratic Party with 5.9 percent and the minor progressive Justice Party with 5.2 percent respectively.

The results were based on a survey of 2,009 voters conducted from Monday to Wednesday. It had plus and minus 2.2 percentage points in margin of error with a 95-percent confidence level.