S.Korean President's Approval Rating Rises To 45.4 Pct: Poll

Thu 15th October 2020 | 01:57 PM

South Korean President Moon Jae-in's approval rating rose 0.6 percentage points from a week earlier to 45.4 percent this week, a weekly poll showed Thursday

Support for Moon gained ground for two straight weeks, according to the Realmeter survey.

The negative assessment on Moon's conduct of state affairs fell 1.8 percentage points over the week to 50.0 percent this week.

Support for Moon's ruling Democratic Party declined 4.3 percentage points to 31.3 percent.

The main conservative opposition People Power Party garnered 30.

2 percent of support this week, up 1.3 percentage points from the previous week.

The minor center-left Open Democratic Party won 9.4 percent of support, followed by the minor progressive Justice Party with 5.8 percent and the minor center-right People's Party with 4.8 percent each.

The results were based on a survey of 1,506 voters conducted from Monday to Wednesday. It had plus and minus 2.5 percentage points in margin of error with a 95-percent confidence level.

