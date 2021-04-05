UrduPoint.com
S.Korean Prime Minister May Resign Next Week To Pursue Presidential Aspiration - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 07:10 PM

S.Korean Prime Minister May Resign Next Week to Pursue Presidential Aspiration - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun may step down from his post when he returns from a visit to the middle East next week, a source told the Yonhap news agency on Monday.

Chung, the second prime minister under President Moon Jae-in, is a potential candidate to run for presidency in 2022.

"Chung has made up his mind to offer his resignation to President Moon Jae-in next week when he returns from a visit to the Middle East," the source said, as quoted by the media outlet.

According to the news agency, the head of government is expected to travel to Iran to discuss an issue of the seized South Korean ship, after which his resignation may take place.

The source added that the potential successors to the prime ministerial post include former Interior Minister Kim Boo-kyum and ex-Health Minister Lee Tae-bok.

