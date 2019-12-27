S.Korean Prosecutors Seek Pastor's Arrest For Alleged Incitement Of Violence - Reports
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 28 seconds ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 08:00 PM
The South Korean state prosecutor on Friday requested that an arrest warrant be issued for a firebrand conservative priest who allegedly organized a violent anti-government protest last October, media reported
Reverend Jun Kwang-hoon, chief of the Christian Council of Korea, is said to have organized a mass protest in front of the presidential Blue House on October 3 and encouraged protesters to use violence against police, South Korea's Yonhap news agency said.
The protests were part of an ongoing political scandal that had embroiled President Moon Jae-in and then-Justice Minister Cho Kuk, who is currently embroiled in corruption and fraud investigations.
According to Yonhap, Jun's office released a statement earlier on Thursday calling the police's actions against his group "religious persecution."