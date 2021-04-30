UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korean Regulator Launches Review Of Plasma Therapy Treatment Against COVID-19 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 07:00 PM

S.Korean Regulator Launches Review of Plasma Therapy Treatment Against COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The South Korean Ministry of food and Drug Safety has started reviewing an application for conditional authorization for a plasma therapy treatment against the coronavirus submitted by local biotechnology company GC Pharma, the Yonhap news agency reported on Friday.

The treatment, dubbed GC5131A, suggests using blood plasma from people who have fully recovered from COVID-19. If approved, the investigative hyperimmune globulin drug will mark South Korea's first blood plasma cure for the deadly disease and the second homegrown treatment against the virus.

The treatment candidate is expected to be available at hospitals immediately upon receiving conditional approval, as the biotech company has already completed the production of the drug's third batch, the news agency added.

In early February, the South Korean regulator granted a conditional marketing authorization to the first homegrown plasma COVID-19 drug. The monoclonal antibody treatment, CT-P59, developed by Celltrion, is allowed for high-risk coronavirus patients, including people over 60 years old and those with underlying health conditions.

Related Topics

Company Cure South Korea North Korea February From Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Brazilian Health Minister Says Sure Medicines Regu ..

3 minutes ago

Weekly inflation witnesses nominal increase of 0.0 ..

3 minutes ago

Global electric car sales rose 140% in Q1: IEA rep ..

3 minutes ago

DC Mardan bans arms display

3 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan Asks UN to Help Restore Facilities Dest ..

3 minutes ago

Taskin shines but fails to slow Sri Lanka run fest ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.