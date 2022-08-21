UrduPoint.com

S.Korean Senior Diplomat Visiting UN Headquarters to Brief on N.Korea Policy - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2022) South Korean Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Do-hoon is visiting the United Nations headquarters in New York from August 21-25 to brief on the country's offer to provide North Korea with economic aid in exchange for its denuclearization, South Korean media reported on Sunday.

During the visit, Lee is scheduled to meet with UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu, UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell and US Ambassador to UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean Foreign Ministry.

The talks are expected to focus on Seoul's policy towards Pyongyang, including its idea of providing the neighboring country with economic aid in exchange for its significant denuclearization, according to the media outlet.

Earlier in August, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol offered Pyongyang economic and food assistance if it would promise ending its nuclear program. North Korea rejected the offer, calling it "the height of absurdity."

Since late 2017, Pyongyang had maintained a voluntary moratorium on nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missile systems. However, in January 2022, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un decided to consider the resumption of "all temporarily suspended activities" due to what he described as hostile policy on the part of the United States.

Seoul has been regarding North Korea's test launches as a violation of UN Security Council resolutions and has been condemning Pyongyang for raising tensions in the region.

