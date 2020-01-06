UrduPoint.com
S.Korean Top Security Officials To Hold Meeting On Rising Tensions In Iran - State Media

S.Korean Top Security Officials to Hold Meeting on Rising Tensions in Iran - State Media

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) South Korean top security officials will hold a National Security Council (NSC) meeting on Monday to discuss the escalation of tensions in the middle East, particularly in Iran, state-run media reported.

In the early hours of Friday, the United States carried out an airstrike near the Baghdad airport, killing Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi Muhandis. The United States believes that both officials were behind recent attacks on their military bases, as well as other activities targeting the US in the region, including organizing demonstrations at the US Embassy in Baghdad on December 31.

According to the Yonhap news outlet, South Korean President Moon Jae-in instructed members of the NSC standing committee to review security conditions in the Middle East, including the safety of crude oil supply.

The president also called on South Korean Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Sung Yun-mo, who is not a member of the NSC, to attend the meeting.

The Friday attack prompted the Iranian president to warn that Tehran will take revenge for what it views to be a heinous crime. On Saturday, US President Donald Trump said that the US had identified 52 targets that would be struck if Iran attacked US individuals or assets.

More Stories From World

