S.Korean, US Envoys Discuss N.Korean Ruling Party Meeting Outcomes - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 08:13 PM

US and South Korean special envoys for North Korea on Wednesday discussed the results of the latest meeting of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, in particular a promise made by the north's leader Kim Jong Un to soon unveil a "new strategic weapon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) US and South Korean special envoys for North Korea on Wednesday discussed the results of the latest meeting of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, in particular a promise made by the north's leader Kim Jong Un to soon unveil a "new strategic weapon."

Earlier in the day, North Korean state media reported that during the meeting Kim flouted any commitments to suspend nuclear and long-range missile tests and promised to soon show off a "new strategic weapon." He also reportedly stopped short of scrapping the possibility of negotiations, saying that any further development of the north's nuclear capabilities will depend on Washington and how it behaves. Earlier in December, the North Korean leadership promised a "Christmas gift," presumably meaning a long-range missile launch, to be sent to the United States unless it changes its stance in the stalled denuclearization talks.

South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs Lee Do-hoon spoke by phone with US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun and the two discussed Kim's latest remarks, as well as cooperation on ensuring the north's denuclearization and bringing peace to the peninsula, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing a South Korean Foreign Ministry source.

Lee is also reportedly set to head to Washington later in January to meet Biegun in person for further talks on the situation on the Korean Peninsula and on the possibility of resuming US-North Korea negotiations.

The fifth plenary session of the Workers' Party of Korea since its 2016 congress was held from December 28-31. North Korean state media said that the meeting, chaired by Kim Jong Un, discussed and decided on a range of domestic governance and development issues, as well as foreign policy matters. During the largest and longest plenary session of the 7th Central Committee, Kim called for "constructive and offensive" measures to ensure the sovereignty and security of the country.

US-North Korea negotiations on dismantling the north's nuclear and missile programs have been stalled since the leaders' summit in Hanoi in February in which the sides failed to reach a deal. Pyongyang has been seeking concessions in Washington's stance, giving a year-end deadline and warning of adopting a "new path" after it expires.

