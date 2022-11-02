South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin and US State Secretary Antony Blinken condemned North Korea's latest ballistic missile launches during a phone call on Wednesday, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin and US State Secretary Antony Blinken condemned North Korea's latest ballistic missile launches during a phone call on Wednesday, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said.

North Korea launched 23 missiles of different types toward the Yellow Sea and the Sea of Japan in the last 24 hours. The North Korean authorities stated that it was a retaliation act to South Korean "provocation," including recent joint drills with the United States.

"The minister and the secretary strongly condemned North Korea's launches and stressed that the fall of a ballistic missile on South Korea's part of the Northern Limit Line (maritime border) and in immediate proximity to the South Korean territorial waters was an unprecedented act of military provocation," the statement read.

Park and Blinken also agreed to prepare thoroughly for any further North Korean provocation and continue to strengthen cooperation to enable a swift response to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, according to the document.