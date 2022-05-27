S.Korean, US, Japanese Nuclear Envoys to Meet in Seoul on June 3 - Reports

Special representatives of South Korea, the United States and Japan for Korean Peninsula security will meet in Seoul on June 3 to discuss the scale-up in Pyongyang's missile program, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Friday, citing the South Korean Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) Special representatives of South Korea, the United States and Japan for Korean Peninsula security will meet in Seoul on June 3 to discuss the scale-up in Pyongyang's missile program, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Friday, citing the South Korean Foreign Ministry.

Kim Gunn, South Korean special envoy for peace and security on the Korean Peninsula, will conduct bilateral and trilateral meetings with his US and Japanese counterparts, Sun Kim and Takehiro Funakoshi, according to the outlet.

The officials are expected to share views on recent missile launches by North Korea, discuss the possibility of a nuclear test and elaborate a joint strategy of containing Pyongyang's efforts to build up its military capabilities.