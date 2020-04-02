UrduPoint.com
S.Korean, US Officials Discuss Cooperation On N.Korea Nuclear Issue Amid COVID-19 - Seoul

Thu 02nd April 2020

South Korean Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace Lee Do-hoon and his US counterpart, Stephen Biegun, have discussed over the phone bilateral cooperation on the North Korean nuclear issue in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) South Korean Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace Lee Do-hoon and his US counterpart, Stephen Biegun, have discussed over the phone bilateral cooperation on the North Korean nuclear issue in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"Amb. Lee Do-hoon, Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, had a telephone consultation with Mr. Stephen Biegun, Deputy Secretary of State and Special Representative for North Korea of the United States, on the morning of April 2 (Korea Standard Time) at the latter's request ... The two sides noted with appreciation that while making active efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, the two countries are closely working together on North Korea issues, and agreed to continue close communication and consultations at various levels," the ministry said on a statement.

The ministry added that the two sides also exchanged views on the current situation and talking about working together to achieve complete denuclearization and establish lasting peace on the peninsula.

Pyongyang conducted several missile launches in March, which were condemned by the majority of western countries. According to Berlin, North Korea's "irresponsible" actions at a time when "international solidarity and cooperation is required to fight the coronavirus pandemic" are particularly dangerous.

