SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) Three South Korean survivors of forced labor by Japanese companies during World War II opposed the government's plan to have them compensated by a national public fund instead of Japanese companies, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Monday, citing the victims' legal representatives.

The two victims, Yang Geum-deok and Kim Seong-joo, who won the court case against Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in 2018, have already submitted an official document on their stance to the Foundation for Victims of Forced Mobilization, the report said.

In this case, the third party, the South Korean government, is not in a position to compensate the victims against their will and thus relieve Japanese companies of the responsibility, according to the document.

Another victim of wartime forced labor, Lee Chun-sik, filed a similar statement through his lawyer, expressing the intention to reject third-party reimbursement, the news agency reported.

In 2018, a South Korean court ordered Japanese companies Nippon Steel, Fujikoshi Corporation and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, which were using forced Korean labor in times of World War II, to pay compensations to the victims of forced labor. Last week, Seoul said it was launching a public fund to solve the issue of the 15 South Korean citizens, who were seeking their compensations, sourcing funds from local rather than Japanese companies, as originally prescribed by court. Tokyo welcomed the decision.