SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :South Korea's presidential Blue House said on Thursday that the country will sternly deal with any act to scatter leaflets criticizing the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) across the inter-Korean border.

Kim You-geun, first deputy director of the Blue House National Security Office (NSO), told a press briefing that the government will thoroughly clamp down on the dispersion of anti-DPRK leaflets and materials, saying any violation will be sternly dealt with according to domestic law.

Kim urged local civic groups to thoroughly follow relevant laws, noting that the government will continue to observe all the agreements, reached between the two Koreas, to maintain peace and prevent any accidental military skirmish on the Korean Peninsula.

The Blue House announcement came after DPRK's official Korean Central news Agency reported Tuesday that the relevant field of DPRK side will "completely cut off and shut down the liaison line between the authorities of the north and the south, which has been maintained through the north-south joint liaison office" starting from 12:00 (0300 GMT) on June 9.

Other communications will also be cut off, which includes the East and West Seas communication lines between the military of the North and the South and the hotline between the office building of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea and South Korean Blue House, according to the report.

The DPRK's action came in protest at the anti-Pyongyang leaflets distributed by South Korean civic groups.

The civic groups delivered anti-DPRK propaganda leaflets across the border by flying balloons into the air or setting the sealed plastic bottles into the ocean near the border areas.

The NSO first deputy director said South Korea and the DPRK have agreed to stop the scattering of hostile leaflets and materials towards each other under the past inter-Korean agreements.

Kim said such acts were in violation of the inter-Korean exchange and cooperation act and other local laws, stressing that the acts did not meet the inter-Korean agreements and Seoul's efforts for peace and prosperity on the peninsula.

The South Korean government decided Wednesday to file a legal complaint against two local civic groups for their scattering of anti-DPRK leaflets, and it asked the Seoul Metropolitan Policy Agency to investigate the civic groups earlier in the day.

The Seoul government launched a process of retracting the permission of incorporation given to the civic groups.

The inter-Korean exchange and cooperation act requires people here to get approval from the government before sending any materials to the DPRK.