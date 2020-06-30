UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korea's Business Sentiment Improves In June On Policy Effect

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 06:02 PM

S.Korea's business sentiment improves in June on policy effect

Sentiment among South Korean businesses improved this month due to the government's effort to reinvigorate industrial activity, central bank data showed Tuesday

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ):Sentiment among South Korean businesses improved this month due to the government's effort to reinvigorate industrial activity, central bank data showed Tuesday.

The business sentiment index (BSI) came to 56 in June, up 3 points from the previous month, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK). The reading below 100 indicates pessimists outnumbering optimists.

It continued to rise for the second consecutive month, but it stayed below 58 tallied in March 2009 when the global financial crisis roiled the global economy.

The BSI for manufacturers added 2 points over the month to 51 in June, marking the first rebound in five months.

It came as the government unveiled a set of stimulus packages to financially support companies struggling with an economic fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak.

The BSI for non-manufacturers advanced 4 points from a month earlier to 60 in June, keeping an upward trend for two straight months.

The services industry was boosted by the government's offer of relief grants to all households.

The results were based on a survey of 3,170 companies conducted from June 15-22.

Related Topics

Business Bank Reading North Korea March June Bank Of Khyber All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

UAE had over 9,000 mosques in 2019: FCSA

6 minutes ago

FNC celebrates International Day of Parliamentaris ..

21 minutes ago

Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Addresses ..

37 minutes ago

Russia's Floating NPP Starts Supplying Heat to Con ..

9 minutes ago

Int'l Day of Parliamentarism highlights Parliament ..

9 minutes ago

Brussels to summon Venezuela's ambassador to EU

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.