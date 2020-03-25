UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korea's Childbirth Keeps Falling For 50 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 01:16 PM

S.Korea's childbirth keeps falling for 50 months

South Korea's childbirth kept falling for 50 straight months through January, boosting worry about a so-called demographic cliff, statistical office data showed Wednesday.

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :South Korea's childbirth kept falling for 50 straight months through January, boosting worry about a so-called demographic cliff, statistical office data showed Wednesday.

The number of newborn babies was 26,818 in January, down 11.6 percent from a year earlier, according to Statistics Korea. On a yearly basis, the childbirth continued to slide since December 2015.

The country's newborns continued to skid amid the rising social trend of delayed marriage and the falling number of women who are of childbearing age.

The number of marriages sank 7.0 percent over the year to 19,823 in January, marking the lowest January reading since the data began to be compiled in 1981.

The number of divorces declined 8.9 percent to 8,832 in the cited period.

The continued fall in childbirth fueled concerns about the demographic cliff, which refers to a sudden drop in the heads of household eventually leading to a consumption cliff.

The low birth rate has been a headache for the South Korean economy as it can lead to the lower workforce amid the rapidly aging population, which could drag down the economy's growth potential.

The number of deaths advanced 4.0 percent to 28,471 in January, posting the second-biggest monthly figure.

Because of the reduced childbirth and the increased death, the country's population slipped for the third consecutive month.

Related Topics

Marriage Reading Lead North Korea January December Women 2015 From

Recent Stories

Sudan's defense minister dies of heart attack

4 minutes ago

Police review lockdown compliance in Tharparkar

4 minutes ago

G20 virtual summit on virus response to hold Thurs ..

6 minutes ago

Asia equities rally as US agrees blockbuster stimu ..

4 minutes ago

Los Angeles reports first possible COVID-19 fatali ..

10 minutes ago

LG Chem, Samsung SDI shutter EV battery plants in ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.