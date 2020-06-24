UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korea's Childbirth Posts Double-digit Fall In April

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 05:15 PM

S.Korea's childbirth posts double-digit fall in April

South Korea's childbirth posted a double-digit fall in April, fueling worry about a so-called demographic cliff, statistical office data showed Wednesday

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :South Korea's childbirth posted a double-digit fall in April, fueling worry about a so-called demographic cliff, statistical office data showed Wednesday.

The number of newborn babies was 23,420 in April, down 10.4 percent from a year earlier, according to Statistics Korea.

The figure declined in double figures for four straight months, continuing to slide for 53 months since December 2015.

During the January-April period, the childbirth was down 10.9 percent compared to the same period of last year.

The continued slide in newborns came amid the rising social trend of delayed marriage and the falling number of women who are of childbearing age.

The number of marriages tumbled 21.

8 percent over the year to 15,670 in April. It was the fastest April reduction since relevant data began to be compiled in 1981.

The number of divorces dipped 2.9 percent to 9,259 in the cited month.

The falling childbirth stocked concerns about the demographic cliff, which refers to a sudden drop in the heads of household eventually leading to a consumption cliff.

The low birth rate has been a headache for the economy as it leads to the lower workforce amid the rapidly-aging population, which could drag down the country's growth potential.

The number of deaths grew 3.3 percent over the year to 24,628 in April.

Because of the reduced childbirth and the increased death, the country's population kept falling for the sixth straight month.

Related Topics

Marriage Same April December Women 2015 From

Recent Stories

NUST ranked #41 in Top 50 under 50 QS University R ..

1 minute ago

Swissport says to axe over 4,000 UK jobs

3 minutes ago

One Turkish Soldier Killed, Another Injured in She ..

3 minutes ago

'PHA to beautify provincial capital'

3 minutes ago

D I Khan police arrest 455 proclaimed offenders in ..

3 minutes ago

KP Budget-2020-21 people-friendly, tax-free in dif ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.