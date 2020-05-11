UrduPoint.com
S.Korea's Club-linked COVID-19 Cluster Infections Rise To 86

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 01:35 PM

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases linked to the cluster infection from clubs and bars at a multicultural neighborhood of Itaewon in the South Korean capital Seoul rose to 86 as of midday Monday local time, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases linked to the cluster infection from clubs and bars at a multicultural neighborhood of Itaewon in the South Korean capital Seoul rose to 86 as of midday Monday local time, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

It was up 14 compared to 12 hours earlier. As of 0:00 a.m. Monday local time, South Korea reported 35 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total infection to 10,909.

After hitting the bottom at two on May 6, the daily caseload continued to grow from 12 on Friday to 18 on Saturday and 34 on Sunday each.

Among the combined Itaewon cluster infection, 51 were Seoul residents and 21 were residents of Gyeonggi province surrounding the capital. Seven came from the western port city of Incheon, five from North Chungcheong province, one from the southeastern port city of Busan, and one from the southern resort island of Jeju.

Of the total, 63 were patients who visited Itaewon clubs and then were tested positive for the virus, while 23 were the family members or acquaintances of the patients.

One-third of the patients showed no symptom when tested positive.

The KCDC asked people who toured entertainment spots in Itaewon from April 24 to May 6 to refrain from outside activity and be tested for the virus regardless of symptoms.

KCDC Director Jeong Eun-kyeong told a press briefing that infections are estimated to develop, or have developed, between May 7 and May 13 given the average incubation period, asking the clubbers to rapidly take tests especially on Monday or Tuesday.

The cluster infection is believed to have started from a 29-year-old man who visited a total of five clubs and bars in Itaewon from the night of May 1 to the early hours of May 2. He tested positive and was admitted to a hospital in the morning of May 6.

At least 5,517 people were believed to have visited the clubs and bars, to which the 29-year-old went. Of the total, 2,456 took tests for the virus along with 621 who came in contact with the clubbers.

All the entertainment facilities in Seoul and Gyeonggi province were banned from running amid rising worry about cluster infection.

