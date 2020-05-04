UrduPoint.com
S.Korea's Consumer Price Rises 0.1 Pct In April

Mon 04th May 2020 | 12:27 PM

S.Korea's consumer price rises 0.1 pct in April

South Korea's consumer price rose 0.1 percent in April from a year earlier, statistical office data showed Monday

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :South Korea's consumer price rose 0.1 percent in April from a year earlier, statistical office data showed Monday.

The consumer price index (CPI) stood at 104.95 in April, up 0.1 percent from the same month of last year, according to Statistics Korea.

It was the slowest increase in six months since October last year.

The price for agricultural, livestock and fishery products advanced 1.8 percent in April from a year earlier, but industrial products price slipped 0.7 percent.

Service price added 0.2 percent as public services price declined 1.6 percent last month.

