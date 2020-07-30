South Korea's corporate bond sale grew in single digits in the first half amid the record-low borrowing cost, financial watchdog data showed Wednesday

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ):South Korea's corporate bond sale grew in single digits in the first half amid the record-low borrowing cost, financial watchdog data showed Wednesday.

Corporate bond issuance amounted to 89.35 trillion won (74.8 billion U.S. dollars) in the January-June period, up 3.8 percent from the same period of last year, according to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

The first-half growth came amid the record-low policy rate. The country's central bank lowered its target rate by 50 basis points in March, before cutting the rate by 25 basis points to an all-time low of 0.

50 percent in May.

Bonds, sold by industrial companies, grew 7.8 percent over the year to 27.77 trillion won (23.2 billion U.S. dollars) in the first half.

The asset-backed securities (ABS) issuance jumped 30.9 percent to 9.43 trillion won (7.9 billion U.S. dollars), but the financial firms-issued bonds slipped 1.8 percent to 52.15 trillion won (43.7 billion U.S. dollars).

Corporate equity financing, including initial public offering (IPO) and rights issuance, amounted to 2.11 trillion won (1.8 billion U.S. dollars) in the first half, down 3.0 percent from a year earlier.