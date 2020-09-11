UrduPoint.com
S.Korea's COVID-19 Resurgence To Raise Financial, Economic Uncertainty

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 12:11 AM

South Korea's COVID-19 resurgence was expected to raise uncertainty in the domestic financial market and the local economy, the country's central bank said Thursday

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ):South Korea's COVID-19 resurgence was expected to raise uncertainty in the domestic financial market and the local economy, the country's central bank said Thursday.

The Bank of Korea (BOK) said in its monetary, credit policy report submitted to the National Assembly that if the domestic economic recovery is delayed due to the COVID-19 resurgence, volatility could increase in the local stock market with higher credit risks for small companies.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases here grew in triple digits since Aug. 14 owing to cluster infections linked to church services and a massive rally in central Seoul on Aug.

15 by conservative voters.

Private consumption recovered in the second quarter due to the government's offer of relief grants to all households in May, but the resurgence could slow the pace of recovery in consumer spending.

The government unveiled 7.8 trillion won (6.6 billion U.S. dollars) worth of extra budget, the fourth of its kind this year, to tackle an economic fallout from the COVID-19 resurgence.

Instead of the provision of relief grants to all households, the fourth supplementary budget will be focused on the financial support for micro-business owners and the self-employed who suffered the most from the resurgence.

