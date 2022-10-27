(@FahadShabbir)

South Korea's decision to deliver weapons to Ukraine will be destroying Seoul-Moscow relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) South Korea's decision to deliver weapons to Ukraine will be destroying Seoul-Moscow relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"But now we know that the Republic of Korea has decided to supply weapons and ammunition to Ukraine. It will destroy our relationship," Putin said at the Valdai discussion club.