UrduPoint.com

S.Korea's Economy Expected To Rise 2.8 Pct In 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2022 | 06:50 PM

S.Korea's economy expected to rise 2.8 pct in 2022

South Korea's economy was expected to rise 2.8 percent this year due to a rebound in private consumption, a state-run think tank said Wednesday

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :South Korea's economy was expected to rise 2.8 percent this year due to a rebound in private consumption, a state-run think tank said Wednesday.

Real gross domestic product (GDP), adjusted for inflation, was forecast to grow 2.8 percent in 2022 from the previous year, according to the Korea Development Institute (KDI).

The real GDP advanced 4.0 percent in 2021 after falling 0.9 percent in 2020 amid the negative effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The KDI said consumer spending would be on a solid recovery this year as the country lifted social-distancing rules amid the positive effect of the government's extra budget bills to reinvigorate the economy.

Private consumption was projected to expand 3.7 percent in 2022 after gaining 3.6 percent in the previous year.

Facility investment was forecast to decline 4.0 percent this year on a lower investment in the semiconductor industry, while investment in the construction sector was predicted to slide 1.

3 percent on higher construction materials cost.

Both export and import were expected to grow at a slower pace this year due to the worsened external uncertainties, such as geopolitical risks in Europe.

Export was forecast to grow 5.1 percent in 2022 after increasing 9.9 percent in 2021, while import was projected to gain 4.9 percent this year after climbing 8.5 percent last year.

Outlook for headline inflation was set at 4.2 percent in 2022, sharply up from 2.5 percent tallied in 2021.

It was ascribed to soaring commodity prices, especially crude oil, as well as the modest economic recovery, the KDI noted.

Current account surplus was forecast to diminish to 51.6 billion U.S. Dollars this year from 88.3 billion dollars tallied in the previous year on the back of the worsened terms of trade.

The number of jobs was expected to go up 600,000 in 2022 after growing 370,000 in the prior year.

Related Topics

Import Europe Budget Oil Tank 2020 From Government Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

US Bracing for Violence Over Abortion Rights Rulin ..

US Bracing for Violence Over Abortion Rights Ruling - Reports

4 minutes ago
 PTI imported spokespersons lying constantly to app ..

PTI imported spokespersons lying constantly to appease 'egoistic rejected leader ..

4 minutes ago
 NAB Karachi distributes cheques

NAB Karachi distributes cheques

4 minutes ago
 Adulterated milk recovered, one held

Adulterated milk recovered, one held

4 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi's record 0.32 per cent corona positivit ..

Rawalpindi's record 0.32 per cent corona positivity rate

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 300 points to close ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 300 points to close at 43,026 points 18 May 2022

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.