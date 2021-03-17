UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 04:37 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) South Korea's employment fell 473,000 in February from a year earlier, continuing to slide for 12 straight months on the back of the COVID-19 pandemic, statistical office data showed Wednesday.

The number of those employed was 26,365,000 in February, down 473,000 from a year earlier, according to Statistics Korea.

The employment kept skidding for 12 months in a row since March last year amid the prolonged pandemic.

It was down from the reduction of 982,000 jobs tallied in January as the government eased social-distancing rules last month.

The number of those unemployed was 1,353,000 in February, up 201,000 from a year ago.

Jobless rate increased 0.8 percentage points over the year to 4.9 percent last month.

