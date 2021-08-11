South Korea's employment kept rising for five straight months in July, indicating a labor market recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, statistical office data showed Wednesday

SEOUL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :South Korea's employment kept rising for five straight months in July, indicating a labor market recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, statistical office data showed Wednesday.

The total number of those employed was 27,648,000 in July, up 542,000 from a year earlier, according to Statistics Korea.

The employment continued to grow for five months with the increase of 314,000 in March, 652,000 in April, 619,000 in May and 582,000 in June.

The number of the unemployed people stood at 92,000 in July, down 218,000 from a year ago. Jobless rate declined 0.8 percentage points to 3.2 percent last month.