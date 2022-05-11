UrduPoint.com

S.Korea's Employment Rises 865,000 In April

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2022 | 04:22 PM

S.Korea's employment rises 865,000 in April

The number of employed people in South Korea rose 865,000 in April from a year earlier, marking the fastest April growth in 22 years, statistical office data showed Wednesday

The number of those employed totaled 28,078,000 in April, up by 865,000 from the same month of last year, according to Statistics Korea.

The number of those employed totaled 28,078,000 in April, up by 865,000 from the same month of last year, according to Statistics Korea.

It was the fastest April increase in 22 years since 2000. The year-over-year employment growth shrank from 1,135,000 in January to 1,037,000 in February and 831,000 in March, but it slightly rebounded last month.

