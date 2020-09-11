UrduPoint.com
S.Korea's Export Keeps Falling In First 10 Days Of September

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 01:18 PM

South Korea's export kept falling for the first 10 days of this month amid the continued economic fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak, customs office data showed Friday

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :South Korea's export kept falling for the first 10 days of this month amid the continued economic fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak, customs office data showed Friday.

Export, which takes up about half of the export-driven economy, reached 15.0 billion U.S. Dollars in the September 1-10 period, down 0.2 percent from the same period of last year.

The daily average export, which excludes the effect of working days, declined 11.9 percent in the 10-day period.

The outbound shipment continued to slide amid the negative effect from the COVID-19 pandemic across the world.

Export for telecommunication devices, such as smartphone, retreated 14.9 percent, and oil products shipment dived 47.0 percent.

Auto parts shipment reduced in single digits, but semiconductor export jumped 43.2 percent. Shipment of precision machinery and automobiles expanded in the 10-day period.

Shipment to China and the United States increased in single digits, but export to Japan and the middle East slipped in double figures.

Import slumped 7.6 percent over the year to 13.1 billion dollars in the September 1-10 period, sending trade surplus to 1.9 billion dollars.

