S.Korea's Export Logs Double-digit Growth In 1st 20 Days Of November

Mon 22nd November 2021 | 12:50 PM

South Korea's export logged double-digit growth in the first 20 days of November on the back of the continued global demand recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, customs office data showed on Monday

Export amounted to 39.9 billion U.S. Dollars in the Nov. 1-20 period, up 27.6 percent from the same period of last year, according to the Korea Customs Service.

The outbound shipment continued to grow since November last year amid the recovering global demand from the pandemic shock across the world.

Semiconductor export jumped 32.5 percent, and oil products shipment more than doubled on expensive crude oil.

The shipment for computers and peripherals surged in double figures, but automotive export shrank 1.9 percent in the 20-day period.

Export to China, South Korea's biggest trading partner, jumped 24.2 percent, and those to the European Union (EU), Vietnam, and Japan rose in double digits. Shipment to the United States climbed 8.9 percent in the period.

