UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korea's Institutional Investment In Foreign Securities Grows In Q3

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 01:46 PM

S.Korea's institutional investment in foreign securities grows in Q3

South Korea's institutional investment in foreign securities grew in the third quarter amid a solid demand by asset managers for foreign stocks and bonds, central bank data showed Wednesday

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ):South Korea's institutional investment in foreign securities grew in the third quarter amid a solid demand by asset managers for foreign stocks and bonds, central bank data showed Wednesday.

Foreign securities, held by financial institutions such as asset management firms and insurance companies, reached 312.4 billion U.S. dollars as of the end of September, up 12.1 billion dollars from three months earlier, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The increase came as asset managers raised the holdings of foreign stocks and bonds, the BOK noted.

The ownership of foreign bonds expanded 8.8 billion dollars from three months earlier to 174.2 billion dollars as of end-September.

The holdings of foreign stocks gained 3 billion dollars during the third quarter, after advancing 9.3 billion dollars in the first quarter and 4.7 billion dollars in the second quarter each.

The investment in the so-called Korean Paper, issued overseas by local residents, amounted to 42.2 billion dollars in the quarter.

Related Topics

Bank September Stocks Bank Of Khyber From Billion

Recent Stories

US welcomes change in Pakistan’s credit outlook ..

1 minute ago

Settlement of £190 million with the UK’s NCA: M ..

9 minutes ago

Pak-SL Tests to mark new era, to encourage int'l t ..

5 minutes ago

Settlement of £190 million with the UK’s NCA: M ..

28 minutes ago

DPRK ruling party to hold meeting to discuss situa ..

1 minute ago

Israeli army raids West Bank, detains 15 Palestini ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.