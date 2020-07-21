UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korea's Land Asset Hits Record High In 2019

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 11:49 PM

S.Korea's land asset hits record high in 2019

South Korea's land asset versus gross domestic product (GDP) hit record high last year as people rushed to buy land amid ample liquidity, central bank data showed Tuesday

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ):South Korea's land asset versus gross domestic product (GDP) hit record high last year as people rushed to buy land amid ample liquidity, central bank data showed Tuesday.

The ratio of land asset to the GDP was 4.6 as of the end of 2019, marking the highest since relevant data began to be compiled in 1995, according to Bank of Korea (BOK). It was up from 4.3 recorded a year earlier.

The increased land assets came amid the low borrowing cost that led individuals and companies to invest in land and buildings.

The BOK cut its benchmark interest rate further this year by 25 basis points to an all-time low of 0.

50 percent in May after slashing the rate by 50 basis points in March.

The country's national wealth amounted to 16,622 trillion won (13.9 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of last year, up 6.8 percent from a year earlier.

The ratio of national wealth to the GDP was 8.7 as of end-2019, up from 8.2 tallied a year earlier.

Net financial asset accounted for 3.5 percent of the total, while the non-financial asset took up 96.5 percent.

The value of land and building assets increased 6.6 percent and 6.8 percent each last year.

The ratio of land and building assets to the non-financial asset accounted for 54.7 percent and 21.4 percent each.

Related Topics

Bank Buy March May 2019 Bank Of Khyber From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Etisalat Group reports AED4.6 bn consolidated net ..

6 minutes ago

Federal Public Prosecution warns public against ci ..

36 minutes ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity participates ..

51 minutes ago

Al Ihsan Charity Association spends AED30 million ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwai ..

2 hours ago

GMIS holds virtual panel on cybersecurity

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.