MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol from South Korea's main conservative opposition People Power Party is outrunning his opponent Lee Jae-myung of the ruling liberal Democratic Party by 0.7-4.5 percentage points, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Wednesday, citing three fresh polls.

The poll, conducted by Gallup Korea on Monday and Tuesday among 1,014 adults, showed that Yoon would win 39% with votes against Lee's 38.3%.

The second poll that was conducted on Saturday and Sunday by Jowon C&I among 1,002 respondents demonstrated the 43.6% Yoon's lead compared to 42.

1% gained by Lee. According to the poll, Lee reduced the gap from Yoon by 5 percentage points compared to results two weeks ago.

A Korea Information Research poll conducted on Monday among 1,002 people showed that Yoon is 4.5 percentage points ahead of Lee with 39.5%.

All three polls have a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points at a 95% confidence level.

Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People's Party and Sim Sang-jeung of the minor progressive Justice Party took third and fourth place respectively in all the polls.

South Korea is scheduled to hold a presidential election on March 9, 2022.