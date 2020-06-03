UrduPoint.com
S.Korea's Online Shopping Keeps Double-digit Growth In April

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 04:12 PM

S.Korea's online shopping keeps double-digit growth in April

South Korea's online shopping kept a double-digit growth in April due to strong demand for food delivery services, statistical office data showed Wednesday

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :South Korea's online shopping kept a double-digit growth in April due to strong demand for food delivery services, statistical office data showed Wednesday.

Shopping in the cyberspace amounted to 12 trillion won (9.9 billion U.S. Dollars) in April, up 12.5 percent from the same month of last year, according to Statistics Korea.

The online purchase continued to grow in double figures after jumping 24.5 percent in February and 12.0 percent in March respectively.

The online shopping for leisure and culture services, including film ticket reservation, plunged 85.8 percent in April from a year earlier as people refrained from going to crowded places amid the fear over the COVID-19 outbreak.

The online purchase of travel and public transport services tumbled 69.6 percent in the month.

However, demand for online food delivery services soared 83.7 percent. The online purchase of agricultural, livestock and fishery products advanced 69.6 percent as people preferred cooking at home.

The online shopping for food and beverage jumped 43.6 percent, with the online purchase of daily necessities rising 36.0 percent.

As people were encouraged to work at home and attend online classes, the online purchase of computers went up 37.9 percent in April from a year ago.

