UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korea's Ruling Party Asks DPRK To Participate In S.Korea-hosted Swimming Competition

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 12:52 PM

S.Korea's ruling party asks DPRK to participate in S.Korea-hosted swimming competition

South Korea's ruling Democratic Party on Friday asked the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to participate in the South Korea-hosted world swimming competition set to open next week

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :South Korea's ruling Democratic Party on Friday asked the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to participate in the South Korea-hosted world swimming competition set to open next week.

Lee Hae-chan, chairman of the Democratic Party, told a supreme council meeting that he wanted to sincerely ask the DPRK once again to join in the world swimming championships to serve the meaning of the competition's slogan "Dive into Peace" better through the DPRK's participation.

Lee's remarks were made in the southwestern city of Gwangju, where the 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships was slated to be held from July 12-28, according to local media reports.

The DPRK had yet to respond to South Korea's invitation to send athletes to the swimming event, but expectations ran high for the DPRK's participation following the surprising meeting between top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump in the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom on Sunday (June 30).

The ruling party chief said South Korea completed all necessary preparations for the DPRK athletes and staff if the country accepts the invitation even on the eve of the opening.

Relations between South Korea and the DPRK improved last year with the DPRK's participation in the South Korea-hosted Winter Olympics in the country's eastern city of PyeongChang.

Related Topics

World Trump Gwangju South Korea Kim Jong June July Border Sunday 2019 Olympics Media Event All From Top

Recent Stories

European equities dip at open 05 July 2019

58 seconds ago

Pioneering Aussie surgery restores hand, arm movem ..

1 minute ago

Young Doctors Association (YDA) demands security ..

1 minute ago

Tributes paid to Alwari in Bahawalpur

18 minutes ago

Iran demands Britain release oil tanker held in Gi ..

18 minutes ago

Nearly half Pakistanis (48%) report spending less ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.