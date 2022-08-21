UrduPoint.com

S.Korea's Semiconductor Exports To China Grow Almost 13 Times In Past 20 Years - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2022 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2022) South Korea's semiconductor industry exports to China grew 12.4 times in the past two decades, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Sunday, citing a research by the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI).

In 2000, semiconductors accounted for only 3.2% of South Korea's exports to China but have jumped to 39.7% 20 years on, the research found.

The entire sector-specific breakdown of South Korean exports to China has significantly changed in 20 years, the paper found. In 2000, the top South Korean exports to China were timber at 42.3%, followed by leather and shoes at 38.8%, petrochemicals at 33.4% and electronic parts at 27.2%. In 2022, in addition to semiconductors, the top exports were composed of precision machinery at 42.5%, followed by fine chemistry at 40.

9%, glass at 39.3% and petrochemicals at 38.9%.

The research, which the KCCI conducted to mark 30 years of diplomatic relations between South Korea and China, concluded that the South Korean government should address the risks of its dependence on Chinese exports, such as the possible slowdown of the Chinese economy and Beijing's own technological advancement.

"The government should come up with plans to prevent China from weaponizing South Korea's dependence on China for exports through continued multi-sourcing policies," the KCCI was quoted as saying by the news agency.

South Korea's exports to China in 2000 amounted to $18.5 billion, making up 10.7% of the total exports in that year. The figure soared by 8.8 times in 2021, amounting to $162.9 billion, or 25.3% of total exports.

