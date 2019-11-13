South Korea's state-run economic institute on Wednesday revised down its 2020 growth outlook for the economy to 2.3 percent

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :South Korea's state-run economic institute on Wednesday revised down its 2020 growth outlook for the economy to 2.3 percent.

It was down from 2.5 percent estimated by the Korea Development Institute (KDI) six months earlier.

This year's growth forecast was lowered to 2.0 percent from 2.4 percent estimated in May.

The KDI said the overall growth momentum weakened on the investment slump that led to the slowdown in activity among manufacturers and eventually negatively influenced private consumption.

It noted that the global trade dispute raised external uncertainties especially during the second and third quarters.

Facility investment was forecast to diminish 7.0 percent this year, before rebounding 8.0 percent next year amid the expected recovery in the global chip industry.

The global trade feud and the semiconductor sector's downturn drove South Korea's export to continue a downward trend for the 11th consecutive month through October.

Construction investment was projected to reduce 3.1 percent next year, down from an expected slide of 4.1 percent this year, thanks to the government's expanded expenditure on the social overhead capital (SOC).

Outlooks for private consumption growth were set at 1.9 percent this year and 2.1 percent next year each.

Export, which takes up about half of the export-driven economy, was forecast to slump 9.6 percent this year, before growing 4.0 percent next year.

Forecasts for headline inflation were set at 0.4 percent in 2019 and 0.6 percent in 2020 respectively.