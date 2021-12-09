South Korea's total population was expected to fall for the first time this year on the back of an aging population, a chronically low birth rate, and reduced foreigners during the COVID-19 pandemic, statistical office data showed Thursday

SEOUL, Dec. 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) --:South Korea's total population was expected to fall for the first time this year on the back of an aging population, a chronically low birth rate, and reduced foreigners during the COVID-19 pandemic, statistical office data showed Thursday.

After peaking at 51.

84 million in 2020, the country's total population was estimated to decrease to 51.75 million in 2021, according to Statistics Korea.

It was driven by chronically low childbirths, a rapidly aging population, and fewer incoming foreigners during the pandemic.

The total population was estimated to decline moderately to 51.20 million in 2030 and 50.19 million in 2040, before reducing sharply to 47.36 million in 2050, 42.62 million in 2060 and 37.66 million in 2070.