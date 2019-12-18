YAROSLAVL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) The niece of former double agent Sergei Skripal told Sputnik on Tuesday that she did not believe UK Ambassador to Russia Laurie Bristow when he said her uncle and cousin Yulia had refused to meet with representatives of the Russian embassy in London when asked, and questioned the logic behind such a decision.

In an interview with the Echo of Moscow radio station, Bristow said that the Skripals had refused Russian diplomats' request for a meeting. He added that father and daughter were alive, and that the latter's media statement from May 2018 was her final word on the matter.

"As always ” we kind of passed it [the request] on, but they don't seem eager [to meet]. And can they give a written refusal? I have long not trusted words. I trust paper on which something is written, with signatures and seals," Viktoria Skripal said.

She went on to say that if Sergei and Yulia really had refused to meet with the diplomats, the reasoning behind this behavior was difficult to discern.

"And why not? Why not tell the ambassador to their face: 'I believe that your country, Russia, is to blame for what happened to me and my daughter.' Why not do it in person?" she said.

She confirmed that Sergei and Yulia had had no contact with their relatives who live in Yaroslavl since June 26.

"I do not need them to call me. I want him to talk to his mother.

Here is a 92-year-old woman laying here, barely getting out of bed, and is waiting for a call, and I want him to call her. I take care of his mother, but she is not my mother, she is his mother. Is this how he treats a person dear to him? There are all kinds of parents, but he owes his parents everything he has," Viktoria said.

On March 4, 2018, Sergei and Yulia Skripal were found unconscious on a bench near a shopping center in the UK city of Salisbury. London has claimed they were poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent called A234 and accused Moscow of staging the attack, provoking a huge international scandal.

Moscow has categorically dismissed the accusations, pointing to the absence of substantiating evidence, and London's rejection of its requests to cooperate in investigation and be granted access to the Russian nationals.

There is currently no information on the Skripals' whereabouts. Yulia was last heard from on May 23, 2018, when she issued her first and only filmed media statement. The UK authorities have said that she and her father were taken to a secret safe location. The Russian embassy in London has been unsuccessful in trying to gain access to him as a Russian citizen who was injured in the UK. All official requests have been left unanswered by the UK authorities. London has also not revealed any documents on the investigation or allowed the Skripals to contact the media.