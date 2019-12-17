Skripals Voluntarily Refuse to Meet With Russian Diplomats - UK Ambassador to Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia chose not to meet with representatives of the Russian embassy in London, UK Ambassador to Russia Laurie Bristow told the Echo of Moscow radio station in an interview on Tuesday.

There is currently no information on the Skripals' whereabouts since the UK authorities placed the former spy and his daughter in a secret safe location following the Salibury incident. The Russian embassy in London has been unsuccessful in gaining access to him as a Russian citizen who was injured in the UK.

All official requests have been left unanswered by the UK authorities.

The Skripals are alive, Bristow said, but decided not to meet with Russian diplomats out of their own will, a choice the government must respect in order to protect them.

Skripal and his daughter were poisoned in March 2018 in the UK city of Salisbury. London believes that Moscow played a role in the incident, but Russia has refuted the allegations. According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the case has fallen apart due to a lack of evidence.