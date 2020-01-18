UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sky-high Chicken Prices On French Island Ruffle Feathers

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 04:34 PM

Sky-high chicken prices on French island ruffle feathers

Long-simmering anger over the high cost of living in French overseas territories resurfaced this week with a tweet about an organic chicken from mainland France which sold for an eye-watering 51 euros

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Long-simmering anger over the high cost of living in French overseas territories resurfaced this week with a tweet about an organic chicken from mainland France which sold for an eye-watering 51 euros.

A lawmaker from French Guiana posted a photo of the bird and lashed out at French supermarket chain U over the price in an outlet on the Caribbean island of Saint-Martin. It was retweeted 5,000 times.

Gabriel Serville pointed out that "20 percent of people in the Antilles and 45 percent of people in Guiana live on less than 420 Euros a month." "Who pays 51 euros for a chicken? A chicken, even if it's roasted, does not coast 51 euros on the mainland," an outraged consumer said.

"A chicken at that price, I hope it's in business class on a plane with a glass of champagne," another tweet said.

Serville said he had written to French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe in March asking him to take "concrete steps" to fight inflation in the French Caribbean where hypermarkets earn profit margins of up to 55 percent on food items.

"No response," he tweeted.

A spokesman from the U chain defended the pricing.

"The explanation of this price is sadly, simple: there is no local production and organic chickens are flown in," he told AFP.

"This chicken on the mainland sells for 10.75 euros a kilo, but when it is flown out it costs 12 euros to transport.

"Therefore for a two-kilo chicken you arrive at a figure of 45 euros and adding taxes and profit margins, you reach a figure of 51 euros."prices of food in the overseas territories were found to be up to 38 percent higher than in mainland France by a state-run body in July.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business France Price March July From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

ZHO provides world-class healthcare to its student ..

5 minutes ago

“Internal things should be discussed internally ..

12 minutes ago

DC orders for providing clean water, cleanliness, ..

28 seconds ago

Preparations afoot to observe Kashmir Solidarity D ..

31 seconds ago

Women spark outrage by driving in Beijing's Forbid ..

33 seconds ago

Libya 'needs foreign interference to stop': UN env ..

35 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.