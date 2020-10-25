UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sky News Reporters Released By Belarusian Police - Association Of Journalists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 12:30 AM

Sky News Reporters Released by Belarusian Police - Association of Journalists

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2020) Three journalists of the Sky news channel, who were earlier taken to a police station in Minsk, have been released with their camera being seized for the probe and their driver still in detention, the Belarusian Association of Journalists said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the association reported that Sky News' camera crew was detained in central Minsk. Diana Magnay, a UK citizen, as well as Anastasia Leonova and Vadim Nechaev were taken to the police station to be released later. The circumstances of the detention remain unclear.

"Three Sky News journalists have been released from the police station based in Minsk's Sovetsky district. A video camera has not been returned, it will be sent for the probe," the association wrote on Telegram.

It added that the driver of the camera crew "remains to be detained."

More than 200 people, the majority of whom were young women, participated in a "women's march" in the Belarusian capital on Saturday. The protesters went along Independence Avenue, accompanied by security service vehicles. Seventeen female participants of the unauthorized rally organized by the Belarusian opposition were detained.

Mass opposition protests have been ongoing in Belarus since the August 9 presidential election in which the incumbent leader, Alexander Lukashenko, secured his sixth consecutive term. The opposition has refused to recognize the official results and continues holding rallies.

Related Topics

Election Police Station Driver Vehicles Young Minsk Independence United Kingdom Belarus March August Women From Opposition

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches AED500 million econom ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves stimulus package of A ..

2 hours ago

Coalition intercept, destroys Houthi-launched dron ..

4 hours ago

Expo Centre Sharjah participates in international ..

5 hours ago

SEDD handles more than 2,500 Consumer Protection C ..

5 hours ago

UN welcomes new Libya ceasefire agreement

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.