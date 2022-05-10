UrduPoint.com

Sky News Stops Interview With Russian Diplomat Over Mention Of Zelenskyy Posting SS Symbol

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Sky News Stops Interview With Russian Diplomat Over Mention of Zelenskyy Posting SS Symbol

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky had his interview with Sky news cut short after saying that Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a photo of a soldier with SS insignia on social media.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian president posted his Victory Day statement together with a collection of photos of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians, one of whom had a symbol of the Totenkopf division of the SS. That image was later deleted.

"Do you know what it is? It's an emblem of a German SS division in the Second World War. So he published on the Victory Day an emblem of a fighter of Right Sector (banned in Russia) with this emblem, saying that this is a symbol of (the) fight against Nazism as he sees it," Polyansky said.

The host tried to interrupt the diplomat, who in turn asked not to do that.

"This was deleted after half an hour but, of course, we have a copy of this... It means that (the) UK now is covering Ukrainian authorities, which display Nazi symbols during the Victory Day," Polyansky added, after which the host interrupted the diplomat saying the latter had run out of time.

Polyansky later described the exchange on Telegram, saying "and there you have it, the famous freedom of speech in the West."

"Now they think 100 times before inviting Russian diplomats on live broadcast," Polyansky concluded.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. The stated goal of the Russian operation is to demilitarize and "de-Nazify" Ukraine.

Related Topics

United Nations Exchange Ukraine Russia Social Media German Luhansk Donetsk United Kingdom February World War

Recent Stories

One dead, more than a dozen injured in Austria tra ..

One dead, more than a dozen injured in Austria train accident: news agency

2 hours ago
 Sri Lanka's day of violence: key flashpoints

Sri Lanka's day of violence: key flashpoints

2 hours ago
 Moscow marks Victory Day in shadow of Ukraine conf ..

Moscow marks Victory Day in shadow of Ukraine conflict

2 hours ago
 Shots fired from Sri Lanka PM residence under sieg ..

Shots fired from Sri Lanka PM residence under siege

2 hours ago
 Ukraine EU bid could take 'decades', warns Macron

Ukraine EU bid could take 'decades', warns Macron

2 hours ago
 Prince Charles to stand in for Queen at UK parliam ..

Prince Charles to stand in for Queen at UK parliament opening

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.