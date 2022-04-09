UrduPoint.com

Skyrocketing Food, Energy Prices To Hit Developing, Low-Income Countries Most - Siluanov

Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Skyrocketing Food, Energy Prices to Hit Developing, Low-Income Countries Most - Siluanov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2022) Skyrocketing food, energy, raw materials prices will mainly affect developing and low-income countries, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Saturday.

"Rapidly rising food, energy and raw materials prices will mainly hit developing and low-income countries," Siluanov said after the BRICS meeting.

The minister went on to say that the current economic situation has greatly deteriorated in the wake of imposed sanctions.

"Bans on payments, disruption of production and logistics chains, export control measures and import bans - all these restrictions are hitting the global economy," Siluanov added.

Related Topics

Import Russia All

Recent Stories

Agressive Maharaj propels South Africa to 453 all ..

Agressive Maharaj propels South Africa to 453 all out

16 minutes ago
 91 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

91 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

17 minutes ago
 Buzdar felicitates nation over successful missile ..

Buzdar felicitates nation over successful missile test

17 minutes ago
 EU Banned Transit of Russian, Belarusian Vehicles ..

EU Banned Transit of Russian, Belarusian Vehicles on April 8 - Russian Customs

17 minutes ago
 Afghanistan Cricket Board decides to procure UAE r ..

Afghanistan Cricket Board decides to procure UAE residency for players

24 minutes ago
 Can talk to friends except one person for Pakistan ..

Can talk to friends except one person for Pakistan, says Zardari

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.