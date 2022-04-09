Skyrocketing Food, Energy Prices to Hit Developing, Low-Income Countries Most - Siluanov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2022) Skyrocketing food, energy, raw materials prices will mainly affect developing and low-income countries, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Saturday.

"Rapidly rising food, energy and raw materials prices will mainly hit developing and low-income countries," Siluanov said after the BRICS meeting.

The minister went on to say that the current economic situation has greatly deteriorated in the wake of imposed sanctions.

"Bans on payments, disruption of production and logistics chains, export control measures and import bans - all these restrictions are hitting the global economy," Siluanov added.