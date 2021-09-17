Skyrocketing Gas Prices May Help Launch Nord Stream 2 Faster - Russian Envoy to EU

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) It is possible that the rise in global gas prices could have a positive effect on the timing of registration and commissioning of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said.

"Not on the project itself, but on those bureaucratic procedures, I think it will. I hope that it will be positive, that is, they will be accelerated. Although, as you understand, there are many in the EU who also see 'the Kremlin's hand' in the rise in global gas prices," Chizhov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.