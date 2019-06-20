UrduPoint.com
Slack Debuts On Wall Street At $38.50, Above Expectations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 10:07 PM

Slack debuts on Wall Street at $38.50, above expectations

Software company Slack Technologies quickly rose Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange after opening at $38.50 per share in the latest sign of Wall Street's appetite for new technology entrants

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Software company Slack Technologies quickly rose Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange after opening at $38.50 per share in the latest sign of Wall Street's appetite for new technology entrants.

Shares of Slack, which develops workplace-messaging technology, climbed to $40.04 at around 1615 GMT. The NYSE had set a reference price of $26 on the company, which opted for a direct listing rather than an initial public offering.

