Slain Australian Surfers' Bodies Arrive In US On Journey Home

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2024 | 08:30 AM

Tijuana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The bodies of two Australian surfers murdered in Mexico were taken to the United States on Thursday where their relatives were waiting, the funeral home transporting the remains said.

"They've now been delivered" in San Diego, a worker at the funeral home told AFP, hours after a hearse set off from Tijuana with the bodies of brothers Jake and Callum Robinson.

The body of their American friend Jack Carter Rhoad, who was also murdered, was in the care of another funeral company in Mexico's violence-hit state of Baja California.

The friends had been camping in a remote beachside area when they were killed in what investigators believe was an attempt to steal their pickup truck.

Their bodies were found last Friday in a cliff-top shaft with bullet wounds to the head.

On Wednesday, a Mexican court ordered the prosecution of the main suspect in the triple murder, Jesus Gerardo "N" -- alias "El Kekas."

The prosecution has said it is gathering evidence to charge two other suspects, who remain in detention for alleged possession of methamphetamine.

