Slain Australian Surfers' Bodies Arrive In US On Journey Home
Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2024 | 08:30 AM
Tijuana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The bodies of two Australian surfers murdered in Mexico were taken to the United States on Thursday where their relatives were waiting, the funeral home transporting the remains said.
"They've now been delivered" in San Diego, a worker at the funeral home told AFP, hours after a hearse set off from Tijuana with the bodies of brothers Jake and Callum Robinson.
The body of their American friend Jack Carter Rhoad, who was also murdered, was in the care of another funeral company in Mexico's violence-hit state of Baja California.
The friends had been camping in a remote beachside area when they were killed in what investigators believe was an attempt to steal their pickup truck.
Their bodies were found last Friday in a cliff-top shaft with bullet wounds to the head.
On Wednesday, a Mexican court ordered the prosecution of the main suspect in the triple murder, Jesus Gerardo "N" -- alias "El Kekas."
The prosecution has said it is gathering evidence to charge two other suspects, who remain in detention for alleged possession of methamphetamine.
Recent Stories
London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes
May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Hanif Abbasi
Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph
Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks
Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank
NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in Quetta
In south Brazil, race on to deliver aid ahead of new storms
Appeals against cipher case verdict adjourned till May 15
PIPS collaborates with CfP to enhance technological, educational infrastructure
China launches new satellite
Incidents of misbehavior with patrolling officers are unacceptable: IG NH&MP
Police arrests drug supplier, recover mainpuri
More Stories From World
-
Tennis: Rome Open results - 1st update6 hours ago
-
Chad PM claims first-round win in presidential vote7 hours ago
-
Olympic torch relay completes its first day in France with arrival at Marseille's Velodrome7 hours ago
-
Nadal wants to lose fear factor after winning Rome opener7 hours ago
-
FIFA claim Club World Cup schedule 'harmonious' as legal threat looms7 hours ago
-
Pause on US weapons shipment to Israel too little too late: Rights advocates7 hours ago
-
Chad election results to be announced ahead of schedule8 hours ago
-
UN official says Israel closure of Gaza crossings 'completely crippling' aid9 hours ago
-
London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes9 hours ago
-
In south Brazil, race on to deliver aid ahead of new storms9 hours ago
-
Govt intends to reform energy sector to provide electricity to consumers at cheaper rates: Ahsan Iqb ..9 hours ago
-
UN says 80,000 displaced from Gaza's Rafah city as Israeli bombardment intensifies9 hours ago