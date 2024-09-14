'Slave To Fear': Ghosts Of The Gulag Haunt Modern Russia
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) When Russians started being arrested for opposing the Ukraine offensive, Maria felt the same kind of fear she guessed her ancestors, victims of repression under Soviet leader Joseph Stalin, must have lived through.
Now two and a half years into its military offensive, Russia has imprisoned hundreds for protesting or speaking out against the campaign -- even in private -- in a crackdown that has paralysed the Kremlin's domestic critics.
"It's not normal when you start behaving like your ancestors did. Twitching every time the phone rings... thinking all the time about who you are talking with and what you are talking about," Maria, a 47-year-old from Moscow, told AFP.
"My fear is growing."
Leafing through a book with photos of victims of Stalin's purges, Maria pointed to her great-grandfather.
Of Polish origin, he was declared an "enemy of the people" and executed in 1938 for "spying".
He was posthumously rehabilitated after Stalin's death in 1953.
His wife was also targeted, spending four years in the Gulag, the Soviet network of harsh prison labour camps.
Maria's grandmother, who had to live with the stigma of her parents being dubbed "enemies of the people", constantly worried she too would be arrested.
Maria now feels a similar fear, concerned she could be labelled a "foreign agent" -- a modern-day label with Stalin-era connotations that is used to marginalise critics of President Vladimir Putin's regime.
