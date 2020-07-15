Slave Trader Monument Replaced by Statue of Black Lives Matter Protester in UK - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

A statue of a Black Lives Matter protester has been secretly installed in the same spot in UK's Bristol from which the monument to slave trader Edward Colston was removed in June, media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) A statue of a Black Lives Matter protester has been secretly installed in the same spot in UK's Bristol from which the monument to slave trader Edward Colston was removed in June, media reported on Wednesday.

According to The Guardian, the monument, depicting black protester Jen Reid with her fist raised, was installed during a Black Lives Matter march in the early hours of Wednesday without informing the Bristol City Council.

The Bristol statue of Colston, the 17th-century merchant, was toppled by protesters on June 7 amid a wave of demonstrations against racial inequality in the aftermath of African American man George Floyd's death in US police custody on May 25. Protesters vandalized Colston's statute and threw it to the bottom of Bristol Harbour. The monument was later retrieved from the water.